Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 408 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

