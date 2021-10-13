Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 123.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

