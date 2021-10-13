AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.