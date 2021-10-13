M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of M.P. Evans Group stock opened at GBX 846.14 ($11.05) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 738.02. The firm has a market cap of £462.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22.

MPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

