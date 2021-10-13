Pirate Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.10 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $403.58 million and $1.10 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00208188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00123087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,446,843 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.