Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE:MIC opened at $3.76 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $330.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

