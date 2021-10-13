Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

