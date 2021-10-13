Opacity Price Reaches $0.0910 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $174,613.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

