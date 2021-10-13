QS Investors LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.16.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $285.77 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

