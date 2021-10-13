QS Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exponent by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.42. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

