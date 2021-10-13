QS Investors LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,275 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

