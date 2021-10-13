Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.57). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MSGS opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

