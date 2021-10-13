Analysts Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target at $16.90

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock worth $1,042,080. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Yext by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 18.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.22 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

