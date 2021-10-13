OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 6.4% This Week

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $1.69 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $14.94 or 0.00027072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00301113 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

