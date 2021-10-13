Brokers Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $82.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

