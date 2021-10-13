Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

