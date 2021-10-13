Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

