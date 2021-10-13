Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 147,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,914,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,136,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,933,401,000 after acquiring an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 49,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.