Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

