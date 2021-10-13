Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

