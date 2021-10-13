Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.
OTCMKTS PHOJY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.