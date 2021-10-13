Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Expands By 1,214.3%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,214.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PRYMY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prysmian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

