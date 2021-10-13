Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,041.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.