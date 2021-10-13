Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

MOTR stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.16. The stock has a market cap of £312.96 million and a P/E ratio of 41.31.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

