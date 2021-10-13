Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 73.15 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 40.87 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.56. The company has a market capitalization of £483.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

