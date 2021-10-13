International Paper (NYSE:IP) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NYSE:IP opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,881,000 after purchasing an additional 298,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

