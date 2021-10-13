Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

