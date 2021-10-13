Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 34,101 Shares

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00.

ETON stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETON shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

