International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

IP opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

