Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$14.69. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 48,417 shares traded.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9313062 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 86.30%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,105,200. Insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $77,087 over the last ninety days.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

