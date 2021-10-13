Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $75.36 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 56.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $75,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 919,983 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.64). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

