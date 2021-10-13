Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 60,470 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.56% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $72,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.