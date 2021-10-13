Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.43 Million Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,695 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.38% of NexGen Energy worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NXE opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.