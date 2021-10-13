Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 83,706 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,706 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $743,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $17,548,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $88,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

