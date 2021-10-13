Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4,258.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

