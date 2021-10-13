Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 124.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $569,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,071.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 166,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.