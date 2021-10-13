Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

TMHC opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

