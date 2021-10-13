Zcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,039.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.68 or 0.06283947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00308860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.74 or 0.01049667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00094568 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.78 or 0.00495597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.51 or 0.00364293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00306390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005083 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

