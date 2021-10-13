Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.89 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $68.43 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00118545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00075755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,805.49 or 0.99574047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.32 or 0.06226966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

