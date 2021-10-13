Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock worth $5,843,840. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

