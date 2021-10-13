Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Hilltop worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth about $53,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,418,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

