Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

