The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

