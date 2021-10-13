The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
