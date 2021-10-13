WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.87

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8714 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

WPP has decreased its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years. WPP has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE:WPP opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. WPP has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WPP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

