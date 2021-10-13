FY2022 EPS Estimates for DS Smith Plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for DS Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

