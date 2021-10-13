Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

