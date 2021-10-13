Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.80 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.27.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $202.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

