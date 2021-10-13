Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.01 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

