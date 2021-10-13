Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 55.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

