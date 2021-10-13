Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 384 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

