Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 482 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $95,574,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.74.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 421,470 shares of company stock worth $45,948,302. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

